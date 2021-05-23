Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 527 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.75. 3,614,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. Deere & Company has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.69. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

