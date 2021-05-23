TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDPAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

TOD’S stock remained flat at $$5.75 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

