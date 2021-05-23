IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.57.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 747,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,470,000 after buying an additional 167,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded up $7.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.25. 775,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,795. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

