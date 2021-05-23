PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $236,646.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.57 or 0.00826762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.79 or 0.07918027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00078448 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

