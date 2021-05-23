Davidson Trust Co. Sells 63 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Target by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $225.09. 5,084,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.81 and a 200 day moving average of $187.52. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.