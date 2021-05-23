Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 3.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.89.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,084,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $227.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

