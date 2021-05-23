Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.9% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,623,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average is $201.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

