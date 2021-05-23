Iron Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Iron Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,442 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,158,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.25. 1,106,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

