Main Street Research LLC Has $21.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

