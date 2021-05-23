DecentBet Trading 65.2% Lower This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $189,864.07 and approximately $108.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 65.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00056427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.40 or 0.00822823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.59 or 0.07779250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00077462 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

