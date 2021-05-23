Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 65,412 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 128,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,866. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $216.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

