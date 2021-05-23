Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $119.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.53. 2,372,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,473. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

