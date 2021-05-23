Whiteheart Price Reaches $697.25 on Top Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $578,553.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $697.25 or 0.02033741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00412377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00187507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.00740644 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

