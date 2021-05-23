Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

