iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

