Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. 9,442,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,686,054. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

