D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 105.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,559 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000.

IJH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.46. 1,316,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $167.64 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

