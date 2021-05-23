Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,598 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8,863.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 70,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 33,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $411.63. 4,295,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,963. The firm has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.56 and its 200-day moving average is $357.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

