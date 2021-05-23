Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 214,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $54.62. 16,033,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,400,785. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

