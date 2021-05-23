Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,763 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of D traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.23. 5,472,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

