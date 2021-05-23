Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 569,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 140,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,320,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,341,440. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

