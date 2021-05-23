Reviewing Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Allegiant Travel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A Allegiant Travel -16.77% -33.46% -7.30%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sun Country Airlines and Allegiant Travel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Allegiant Travel 0 3 6 1 2.80

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $44.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Allegiant Travel has a consensus target price of $247.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Allegiant Travel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Allegiant Travel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.84 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Allegiant Travel $990.07 million 3.59 -$184.09 million ($9.33) -23.23

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allegiant Travel.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience and baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms and ground transportation, such as rental cars and hotel shuttle products; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company operates a golf course. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

