BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0023

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $22.10 million and $10,769.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 80.1% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00319651 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00144742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00209765 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,454,596,864 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

