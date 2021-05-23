ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0630 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1,923.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,987.29 or 1.00093370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00034721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00072690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000119 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

