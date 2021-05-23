Cedar Capital LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 813,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,311. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

