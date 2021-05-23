iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339,853 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91.

