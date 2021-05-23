Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 74,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,566. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,528 over the last ninety days. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,314,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

