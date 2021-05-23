Check Capital Management Inc. CA Acquires 1,873 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,312,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844,594. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

