Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 956,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average is $108.10. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $76.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

