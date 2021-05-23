Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-$479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 460,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,940. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -366.00.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.