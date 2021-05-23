Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 773,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,891. The stock has a market cap of $241.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -3.62. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.