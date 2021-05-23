NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of NGL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

