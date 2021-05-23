Brokerages Set Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) PT at $17.60

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,397. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $553.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.