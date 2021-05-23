Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post sales of $52.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $287.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million.

TLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Telos by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Telos by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 582,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,803. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 761.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.