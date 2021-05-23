YEE Trading 38% Lower Over Last Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $5.44 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00056427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.40 or 0.00822823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.59 or 0.07779250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00077462 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

