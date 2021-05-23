Keybank National Association OH Has $20.94 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

LLY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,215 shares of company stock worth $46,849,109. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

