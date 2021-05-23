Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 340 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,679,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,443,000 after buying an additional 123,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 69,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,326,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

