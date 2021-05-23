Bell Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bell Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 2,576,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,034. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.