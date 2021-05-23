Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 265,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.2% in the first quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.2% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $226.77. 5,603,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,752. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $441.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average of $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.