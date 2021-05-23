Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,827. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.29. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

