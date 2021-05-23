Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,895 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

