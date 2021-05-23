D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $32.90 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of V.F. worth $32,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 11,165,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

