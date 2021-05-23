Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,752 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,393. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.87.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
