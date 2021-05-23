Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,752 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,393. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.87.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

