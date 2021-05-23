USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $76,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,943,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,290. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.