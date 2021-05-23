Arizona State Retirement System Sells 658 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.82. The company had a trading volume of 712,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,929. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

