New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.31 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. 488,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.