Syverson Strege & Co Sells 62 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Syverson Strege & Co cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.46. 1,316,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $167.64 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

