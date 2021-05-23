Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 3,209 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

FIS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.37. 2,449,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

