Cqs Us LLC Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cqs Us LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.78. The stock had a trading volume of 964,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

