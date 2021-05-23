iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.46. 1,316,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $167.64 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.